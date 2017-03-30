Watch The Exact Moment A Woman Gets Robbed By Two Masked Men

Cops are seeking any information anyone has on two burglars that were caught on camera assaulting and robbing a woman in her home.

The robbery took place in Everett, Washington on Thursday when the two men broke into a home in the city 30 miles north of Seattle.

According to the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office, the heinous incident took place on Wednesday morning at around 10:30 am. When the female homeowner noticed that two men were breaking into her home, she locked her bathroom door and hid in the shower.

One of the robbers can be seen strolling into the bedroom and trying to open the locked door before scampering away. He returns with his accomplice, who tries to coax the woman out of her hiding place. According to police, the thief ripped off the jewelry that the victim was wearing before proceeding to turn over her bedroom for any other valuables.

The video was released by the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office which is seeking information about the incident and the suspects.

Cops ask anyone with information to call detectives at 425-388-5258.

