Will Smith Weighs In Again On A Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air Reboot

As we usher in a ramped up era of reboots, from Fuller House to The Rock’s new Baywatch movie, it is hard not to turn the corner on every piece of nostalgia and ask, “Will that get the reboot treatment?” One of those biggest pieces of TV nostalgia we love is Will Smith’s Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. Anyone who is anyone has seen the show and knows all the characters. So, will it get the reboot treatment?

According to Will Smith and UPROXX, the answer is a big fat “no!”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Smith recently did an interview with Entertainment Tonight where he was promoting his new movie Collateral Beauty. During this interview, it was brought up that it was the 20th anniversary of the last episode of Fresh Prince. As Smith walked down memory lane, he told Entertainment Tonight that he was probably pretty ‘irritating’ while filming the show 20 years ago.

He also revealed to Entertainment Tonight that he was not one bit interested in tackling a reboot of the Fresh Prince:

I’m not doing it. If somebody wanted to, I would probably let them, but I have no intention.

According to UPROXX, the reboot would turn the tables on Smith’s real-life family and feature Jaden Smith having to be uprooted from Bel-Air and go live with his father (Will) in West Philly.

Honestly, it is refreshing to hear a veteran actor shut down a reboot. We have more than enough of them these days. And let’s be honest, the Fresh Prince is sacred ground – no need to reboot it.

MORE on Will Smith: Bad Boys 3 will feature Will Smith / Jaden Smith says he was a vampire / Listen to the Fresh Prince on vinyl / Collateral Beauty trailer

Do you want to see a Fresh Prince of Bel-Air reboot anytime soon? Leave your answers in the comments below.

[H/T Entertainment Tonight, UPROXX]