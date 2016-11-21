Westworld: Why Hosts Can’t Leave The Park

The latest episode of HBO’s Westworld revealed quite a few new details about how the park itself operates, especially one that many have been questioning.

Spoilers Ahead For Westworld Episode 8 Trace Decay

Videos by PopCulture.com

Even if or when the hosts start a revolution, now that Maeve can control them, they can’t physically leave the park because their bodies will explode into pieces.

Not to mention we still aren’t quite sure where the park even is (we’re thinking it’s in an environmentally controlled bio-dome – but more on that later).

Sylvester and Felix, the body shop guys, previously told Meave that everything about her and the park itself is designed to keep her there, including the skin on her back, which led us to believe that the hosts that Ford created can’t survive in the real world – whatever that may be.

On Trace Decay, Sylvester told Maeve that it doesn’t matter if she builds an army of hosts because none of them can leave the park without exploding first. He also said this is a failsafe that is built deep within their primary core.

Maeve doesn’t seem to care and decides to carry on with her plan either way.

Meanwhile down in the cold storage room, where hundreds of “dead” hosts are just standing there completely exposed, Ms. Hale (Tessa Thompson) uploads the stolen data from the satellite uplink into Dolores’s original father and instructs Lee Sizemore, head of narrative, to make up a story, put him on the train and get him out of the park.

But wouldn’t Peter Abernathy explode?

With only two episodes left, our heads are spinning. But with everything we learned in Trace Decay, we think we know where things are headed.

The one-hour drama series Westworld is a dark odyssey about the dawn of artificial consciousness and the evolution of sin. Set at the intersection of the near future and the reimagined past, it explores a world in which every human appetite, no matter how noble or depraved, can be indulged.



The cast of the 10-episode series includes Anthony Hopkins, Ed Harris, Evan Rachel Wood, James Marsden, Thandie Newton, Jeffrey Wright, Tessa Thompson, Sidse Babett Knudsen, Jimmi Simpson, Rodrigo Santoro, Shannon Woodward, Ingrid Bolsø Berdal, Ben Barnes, Simon Quarterman, Angela Sarafyan, Luke Hemsworth and Clifton Collins, Jr.

NEXT: IS BERNARD REALLY ARNOLD?

MORE WESTWORLD: Mythology Of The Maze Revealed / What We Know About Dolores So Far / Angela Sarafyan On Host Evolution / The Man In Black Is Going To Free The Hosts / Who Is Arnold / The Man In Black’s Backstory Revealed / What Planet Is Westworld On / Logos May Reveal Two Seperate Timelines

Westworld airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on HBO.

[Embed id=56603]Westworld[/Embed]