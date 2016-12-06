Westworld: Who Is The Man In Black Revealed

During tonight’s Season Finale of Westworld, we finally got the reveal that William was in fact Ed Harris’ Man In Black.

When Dolores is thrown onto the ground by the Man In Black, she tells him that someone is coming for her, someone that truly loves her. Someone named…William.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The Man In Black begins telling a story that William turned and found his true self in Westworld, as we see William take off his white hate and put on a black hat instead.

William and Logan searched for Dolores, retraced their steps, but couldn’t find her.

William tied Logan to a horse, naked, and led him to the edge of the park. He told Logan that their company Delos would do better with himself at the top and sends Logan off into the unknown to die.

The Man In Black is William. And William Owns Delos.

Dolores looks up at The Man In Black and says, “William” and recognizes him instantly.

He tells her that William went back to find Dolores, but her mind was already wiped and she was back to her happy little loop. So William went on to live his life without her.

She taught him that nothing in Westworld was real and that the park was the future, a brilliant financial investment.

We can assume that Logan died out there.

The Man In Black thanks Dolores for helping him find himself, before she begins to threaten him…

With all the hints through out the entire season, does this surprise you?

OH and don’t forget – we get to see Ford’s NEW narrative, too!

NEXT: Learn The Meaning Behind Season Finale Title “The Bicameral Mind”

MORE WESTWORLD: 90-Minute Finale Will Have Answers / Arnold’s Identity Revealed / Arnold’s Killer Revealed / How The Man In Black Is Connected To Westworld / Who Is Arnold / The Man In Black’s Backstory Revealed / What Planet Is Westworld On / Logos May Reveal Two Seperate Timelines

Westworld airs Sundays at 9 PM on HBO.

[Embed id=56603]Westworld[/Embed]