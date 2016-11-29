Westworld: Season Finale Synopsis Released

Here we are – a full 9 episodes later since that fateful day when we first tuned into Westworld, the sci-fi series that has kept us engrossed “in the loop.”

In a perfect world, it would be amazing if the season finale of Westworld opened up with a information sequence telling the audience who is a host and who is a human.

With only one episode left, many fans are hoping to get answers to some seriously burning questions that continue to keep us awake at night. While Episode 9 “The Well-Tempered Claviar” did unravel some mysteries, it also exposed a few new ones.

HBO officially released the synopsis for the extended 90-minute season finale that you can read below:

Ford (Anthony Hopkins) unveils his bold new narrative; Dolores (Evan Rachel Wood) embraces her identity; Maeve (Thandie Newton) sets her plan in motion.

Again, this raises more questions – like doesn’t Dolores already know who she is? Is she someone else?

Will Maeve’s escape plan work? What even is her escape plan? Don’t the hosts explode if they try to leave the park?

We are dying to know what Ford has been up to with his new narrative considering he destroyed half of the park for it.

Although we aren’t 100% positive on what this new part of the game will be, we have some ideas…coming soon.

The good news is that showrunners Lisa Joy and Jonathan Nolan said that answers are coming!

Westworld airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on HBO.

