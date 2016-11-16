Westworld: Season 2 Might Premiere In 2017

HBO recently renewed it’s new hit sci-fi series Westworld for a second season. The news travelled fast, as Westworld has become wildly popular, engrossing fans in levels of mystery and shocking twists.

With each episode, Westworld digs deeper and deeper into the human psyche and the current real world obsession with technology. Forcing us to ask ourselves what would happen if one day our “Smart Phones” become smarter than us?

Along with the announcement, HBO released a creepy video featuring Anthony Hopkins as Dr. Ford, the madman creator of the hosts and the park itself.

According to THR, the premium cable network has renewed the freshman drama for a second season of 10 episodes to air in either fall 2017 or 2018. However, we’re hoping for 2017 and HBO’s president of programming Casey Bloys is too!

“Westworld is such a big, ambitious show. I don’t know if it will be fall of 2017 or into ’18. That will depend as we get up and running. With Westworld, because the production is such a big endeavor, I don’t exactly know when [it will premiere] yet. I can’t speculate other than to say it’ll either be ’17 or ’18. Probably more like ’18 and half-hours [Insecure and Divorce] in ’17 but we’re a year away so let’s see how it goes.”

At this point, the many die-hard fans would most likely to do whatever it takes to go back to Westworld sooner than later.

The one-hour drama series Westworld is a dark odyssey about the dawn of artificial consciousness and the evolution of sin. Set at the intersection of the near future and the reimagined past, it explores a world in which every human appetite, no matter how noble or depraved, can be indulged.

The cast of the 10-episode series includes Anthony Hopkins, Ed Harris, Evan Rachel Wood, James Marsden, Thandie Newton, Jeffrey Wright, Tessa Thompson, Sidse Babett Knudsen, Jimmi Simpson, Rodrigo Santoro, Shannon Woodward, Ingrid Bolsø Berdal, Ben Barnes, Simon Quarterman, Angela Sarafyan, Luke Hemsworth and Clifton Collins, Jr.

Westworld airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on HBO.

