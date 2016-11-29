Westworld: 90 Minute Finale Will Have Answers

WARNING: Spoilers ahead for the first season of Westworld!

There’s only one more episode in Westworld‘s first season, and there are still so many questions that fans are hoping to get answered. Who is the Man In Black? Can the hosts free themselves? Is Bernard more human than he thinks?

With so many theories and rumors floating around, many have thought that the season finale would be open-ended, and make fans wait until next season to figure out certain storylines.

According to Westworld‘s showrunners, Jonathon Nolan and Lisa Joy, this 90-minute finale will answer almost every question that fans have.

In an interview with EW, the couple said they have an ending planned, and that audiences will be satisfied.

“We weren’t interested in spinning out mysteries with no answers in sight,” Nolan said. “Our goal is to tell an ambitious story in season-long chapters, each with a distinct feel and theme.”

Nolan assured fans that each season (or chapter) would have a concise ending. Joy added to that notion by stating that there won’t be open-ends in the episode.

“Most of the questions viewers have will be resolved in the final episodes, except for the most important one: What happens next.”

It’s good to know that a cliffhanger isn’t in anyone’s future, and that viewers can expect a certain amount of closure on Sunday night.

The episode will run for 90 minutes, as opposed to the usual 60. Normally, this just means more commercials with a little more content, but not on HBO. Since there are no commercials, the full 90 minutes will contain nothing-but Westworld.

Westworld airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on HBO.

Source: EW

