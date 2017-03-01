Watch Uber’s CEO Curse Out An Uber Driver

A shocking video has surfaced showing Uber CEO Travis Kalanick engaged in an intense verbal sparring with one of the driver’s for his company.

The incident took place on February 5 in San Francisco between Kalanick and an Uber driver named Fawzi Kamel. A dashcam video, which was first published by Bloomberg, showed the shouting match breaking out between the two after Kamel voiced his outrage about the dropping prices and decreased pay.

37-year-old Kamel is a driver for the company’s luxury service, Uber Black. He tried to strike up a conversation with the CEO about the changes in the Uber business model and how they have impacted his wallet, but Kalanick wasn’t having any of it.

“I lost $97,000 because of you. I’m bankrupt because of you. You keep changing every day,” Kamel told Kalanick. “You changed the whole business.”

“Bullsh*t,” Kalanick said in response. He then blamed the driver for his financial woes.

“You know what? Some people don’t like to take responsibility for their own s—,” Kalanick said angrily as he slammed the car door. “They blame everything in their life on someone else.”

After the video leaked, Travis Kalanick penned a letter to the 11,000 Uber employees to address the issue.

“By now I’m sure you’ve seen the video where I treated an Uber driver disrespectfully. To say that I am ashamed is an extreme understatement,” Kalanick wrote, according to New York Post.

“My job as your leader is to lead … and that starts with behaving in a way that makes us all proud. That is not what I did, and it cannot be explained away,” he wrote.

“It’s clear this video is a reflection of me — and the criticism we’ve received is a stark reminder that I must fundamentally change as a leader and grow up. This is the first time I’ve been willing to admit that I need leadership help and I intend to get it.”

In the company memo, Kalanick said that he wanted to “profoundly apologize” to Fawzi Kamel. However, the Uber driver has spoken out saying that he still isn’t satisfied with the situation.

“Uber kept dropping prices every season to gain more ridership to satisfy their growth, and it didn’t matter to Uber if the driver is not even making minimum wage,” he said while talking with NBC News. “And the worst part is, they call us partners, [but] they make the rules, set the price and they even choose the cars you can use.”

“The real issue is that the first Uber Black car drivers are the real investors in Uber,” he said. “How come the angel investors in Uber turned their $20,000 into millions, but the original Uber Black car drivers got nothing?”

