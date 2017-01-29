Two Giraffes Swing Heads In Showdown

When it comes to the animal kingdom, giraffes are typically just known for their long necks, docile demeanor, and, thanks to Salute Your Shorts, their black tongues. Their calm attitude leads many people to believe that, when faced with dire situations, the animals will merely resort to running from the threat. However, when the option of running isn’t possible, or if they’re trying to show their territoriality, the impressive animal relies on one of its most prominent features to show off who’s boss.

The video above was captured by a park ranger in South African who, even regularly encountering African animals, was impressed enough by the display to capture the video. When battling over territory or potentially a potential mate, a giraffe will resort to lowering its head and using the bony protrusions on top in hopes of convincing a threat to leave.

Luckily for the two animals featured in the video above, it appears they reached a stalemate and decided to part on less-than-deadly terms. We’d like to think that, realizing how violence never solves anything, that the two animals used their words to get to some sort of compromise, but they most likely just got sick of swinging their necks like pendulums and giving themselves headaches.

