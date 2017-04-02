Tina Fey Calls Out White, Educated Women Who Voted For Donald Trump

Months after Trump became the 45th President of the United States, people are still not happy and continually poking holes in everything he does. And that includes celebrities.

Tina Fey has recently lashed out at the “white, college-educated” women who put Donald Trump in power.

The 46-year-old actress claimed those same women now want to forget about it and “go back to watching HGTV.”

The comedienne made these comments when speaking at the ACLU Stand For Rights benefit on Friday night, according to the Huffington Post.

“A lot of this election was turned by white, college-educated women who now would maybe like to forget about this election and go back to watching HGTV,” she said.

“I would want to urge them, ‘You can’t look away,’ because it doesn’t affect you this minute, but it’s going to affect you eventually.”

The SNL star was discussing women’s rights with New York Civil Liberties Union executive director Donna Lieberman and ACLU deputy legal director Louise Melling.

And while it sounds like she has an issue with the network these women are watching, she made clear that she had nothing against Home & Garden Television.

“Again, open two windows. Do watch HGTV,” she added. “But to not turn our attention away from what is happening.”

She promised to personally make her own pledge, a college-educated white woman, to not look away.

“To not pretend that things are happening now won’t eventually affect me if we don’t put a stop to it,” Fey concluded.

Tina famously took the pee out of the Republican party with her famous SNL impression of former Alaska governor and vice-presidential candidate Sarah Palin.

