The Hottest ‘Survivor’ Contestants

With the Kanu and Manu tribes having merged on the twisty Survivor: Edge of Extinction, things are heating up on the CBS reality-competition series. So, in other words, what else is new? Since the dawn of Survivor: Borneo, 37 seasons ago, the Jeff Probst-hosted, Emmy-winning franchise has been built on and around the concept of hotness: the locales, sure, and the contestants, definitely.

Edge of Extinction competitors such as Lauren O’Donnell, Aurora McCreary and Kelley Wentworth (a veteran of Survivor: San Juan del Sur and Survivor: Cambodia) stroll in the sandy footsteps of Parvati Shallow (Survivor: Cook Islands, Survivor: Micronesia, Survivor: Heroes vs. Villains), Amanda Kimmel (Survivor: China, Survivor: Micronesia, Survivor: Heroes vs. Villains), Jenna Morasca (Survivor: Amazon, Survivor: All-Stars) and more.

Videos by PopCulture.com

It’s not just that these women–and men, too–live their primetime lives in clingy or barely there beachwear; it’s that they look good doing it.

As a result, it’s no surprise that a number of Survivor alums have come from–or subsequently joined–the worlds of modeling, beauty pageants and Hollywood. These beautiful people include Kimmel, Jefra Bland (Survivor: Cagayan), Danni Boatwright (Survivor: Guatemala), Yung “Woo” Hwang (Survivor: Cagayan, Survivor: Cambodia), Angie Layton (Survivor: Philippines)., Ken McNickle (Survivor: Millennials vs. Gen X), Jaclyn Schultz (Survivor: San Juan del Sur), Sydney Wheeler (Survivor: Tocantins) and Michael Yerger (Survivor: Ghost Island).

The great thing about Survivor, of course, is that even contestants who hail from the regular working world, such as Edge of Extinction‘s McCreary, a lawyer, are beach-ready, or, owing to the science of island hot soon get there as a lack of food and an abundance of exercise combine to maximize their hotness.

But enough words about the relative temperature of Survivor‘s finest, let’s take a look at 40 of the best bodies to grace the hit series. You’re welcome.

Watch Survivor on CBS All Access: Try It For Free!

Kelley Wentworth

After coming up short on Survivor: San Juan Del Sur and Survivor: Second Chance, Wentworth is back in the game on Survivor: Edge of Extinction.

Watch Survivor on CBS All Access: Try It For Free!

Aurora McCreary

As a divorce lawyer, this Survivor: Edge of Extinction competitor knows briefs.

Watch Survivor on CBS All Access: Try It For Free!

Brenda Lowe

Despite failing to win, this paddleboard guru was no washout on Survivor: Nicaragua and Survivor: Caramoan.

Watch Survivor on CBS All Access: Try It For Free!

Joe Anglim

After falling short on Survivor: Worlds Apart and Survivor: Cambodia, Anglim is hoping to score the ultimate pirate booty on Survivor: Edge of Extinction.

Watch Survivor on CBS All Access: Try It For Free!

Amanda Kimmel

The former Miss Montana USA pageant queen has tried, but failed to charm her way to titles on Survivor: China, Survivor: Micronesia and Survivor: Heroes vs. Villains.

Watch Survivor on CBS All Access: Try It For Free!

Lauren O’Connell

The 21-year-old Baylor co-ed is on the beach on Survivor: Edge of Extinction.

Watch Survivor on CBS All Access: Try It For Free!

Angie Layton

Layton finished 16th on Survivor: Philippines. She had better luck at Miss Utah USA, where she claimed the title in 2014.

Watch Survivor on CBS All Access: Try It For Free!

Alan Ball

This former NFL cornerback was in the red-hot zone on Survivor: Heroes vs. Healers vs. Hustlers. He finished 15th.

Watch Survivor on CBS All Access: Try It For Free!

Parvati Shallow

Seen here during Survivor: Cook Islands, Shallow went on to win Survivor: Micronesia, place second on Survivor: Heroes vs. Villains, and wed Survivor: Samoa‘s John Fincher. They have one child together.

Watch Survivor on CBS All Access: Try It For Free!

Julie Rosenberg

The New York toy maker is well-armed on Survivor: Edge of Extinction.

Watch Survivor on CBS All Access: Try It For Free!

Desiree “Desi” Williams

This physical therapist showed good form on Survivor: Heroes vs. Healers vs. Hustlers. She finished 11th.

Watch Survivor on CBS All Access: Try It For Free!

Natalie Tenerelli

Tenerelli, the second runner-up on Survivor: Redemption Island, has taken her swimwear-wearing talents to Instagram.

Watch Survivor on CBS All Access: Try It For Free!

Jenna Morasca

Stunning audiences with her heart, the winner of Survivor: Amazon said goodbye to Survivor: All-Stars to be with her dying mother.

Watch Survivor on CBS All Access: Try It For Free!

Alicia Calaway

This personal trainer flexed her muscle on Survivor: Australian Outback and Survivor: All-Stars, where she finished seventh, her personal best.

Watch Survivor on CBS All Access: Try It For Free!

So Kim

It was no laughing matter when this Californian was the first to go on Survivor: Worlds Apart.

Watch Survivor on CBS All Access: Try It For Free!

Yul Kwon

Sure, this New Yorker graduated from Stanford, scored a law degree from Yale and won Survivor: Cook Islands, but perhaps his most impressive accomplishment is looking this good in trunks.

Watch Survivor on CBS All Access: Try It For Free!

Chelsea Meissner

This South Carolina native, now a resident of Bravo’s Southern Charm, soaked up the sun on Survivor: One World, where she was the second runner-up.

Watch Survivor on CBS All Access: Try It For Free!

Morgan McLeod

This former cheerleader for the San Francisco 49ers played for the Beauty tribe, natch, on Survivor: Cagayan.

Watch Survivor on CBS All Access: Try It For Free!

Jaclyn Schultz

This Miss Michigan USA 2013 pageant queen competed with boyfriend (and later husband) Jon Misch on Survivor: San Juan del Sur, where she was the runner-up.

Watch Survivor on CBS All Access: Try It For Free!

Michael Yerger

In a non-shocking development,. this Survivor: Ghost Island competitor is represented by two modeling agencies.

Watch Survivor on CBS All Access: Try It For Free!

Danielle DiLorenzo

Now a real-estate agent, DiLorenzo was a hot property on Survivor: Panama (where she was the runner-up), and Survivor: Heroes vs. Villains.

Watch Survivor on CBS All Access: Try It For Free!

Andrea Boehlke

Now an online host for People, Boehlke has had moments in the sun on Survivor: Game Changers, Survivor: Caramoan and Survivor: Redemption Island.

Watch Survivor on CBS All Access: Try It For Free!

Libby Vincek

This Texan lit up Survivor: Ghost Island–until she was eliminated. She finished 12th.

Watch Survivor on CBS All Access: Try It For Free!

Ken McNickle

The veteran model showed youngsters how to, well, model beachwear on Survivor: Millennials vs. Gen X, where he ended up as a co-runner-up.

Watch Survivor on CBS All Access: Try It For Free!

Kelly Shinn

Shinn was in high-flying form on Survivor: Nicaragua, where she finished eighth.

Watch Survivor on CBS All Access: Try It For Free!

Eliza Orlins

This public defender faced the verdicts of the tribal council on Survivor: Vanuatu and Survivor: Micronesia.

Watch Survivor on CBS All Access: Try It For Free!

Jessica Johnston

This nurse practitioner from Kentucky operated on Survivor: Heroes vs. Healers vs. Hustlers, where she finished 12th.

Watch Survivor on CBS All Access: Try It For Free!

Pete Yurkowski

Yurkowski wasn’t afraid to get dirty on Survivor: Philippines. He finished eighth.

Watch Survivor on CBS All Access: Try It For Free!

Wendell Holland

This entrepreneur from Philadelphia was in business on Survivor: Ghost Island, where he was crowned the champ.

Watch Survivor on CBS All Access: Try It For Free!

Danni Boatwright

Boatwright might’ve lost out on a Miss USA crown to Ali Landry, but she claimed victory on Survivor: Guatemala.

Watch Survivor on CBS All Access: Try It For Free!

Stephenie LaGrossa

A standout athlete in college, LaGrossa showed good form on Survivor: Palau, Survivor: Guatemala (where she was runner-up), and Survivor: Heroes vs. Villains.

Watch Survivor on CBS All Access: Try It For Free!

James Clement

Baywatch lifeguard? Nope. Clement is a gravedigger who’s competed on Survivor: China, Survivor: Micronesia and Survivor: Heroes vs. Villains.

Watch Survivor on CBS All Access: Try It For Free!

Malcolm Freberg

This fan favorite has played the game on Survivor: Philippines, Survivor: Caramoan and Survivor: Game Changers.

Watch Survivor on CBS All Access: Try It For Free!

Hali Ford

Ford contemplated moves on Survivor: Worlds Apart and Survivor: Game Changers.

Watch Survivor on CBS All Access: Try It For Free!

Jefra Bland

This onetime Miss Kentucky Teen USA served for the Beauty tribe on Survivor: Cagayan, where she finished seventh.

Watch Survivor on CBS All Access: Try It For Free!

Yung “Woo” Hwang

The runner-up on Survivor: Cagayan, and 14th-place finisher on Survivor: Cambodia. this California tae kwon do instructor was built for a career in Hollywood.

Watch Survivor on CBS All Access: Try It For Free!

Sydney Wheeler

This model laid it on the line in Survivor: Tocantins, where she finished 11th.

Watch Survivor on CBS All Access: Try It For Free!

Alexandrea “Ali” Elliott

This personal assistant represented for herself on Survivor: Heroes vs. Healers vs. Hustlers. She finished 13th.

Watch Survivor on CBS All Access: Try It For Free!

Cole Medders

This wilderness therapy guide kicked up sand on Survivor: Heroes vs. Healers vs. Hustlers, where he finished 10th.

Watch Survivor on CBS All Access: Try It For Free!

Marisa Calihan

Bikinis seemed to come naturally for this Ohioan, the first competitor eliminated from Survivor: Samoa.

Watch Survivor on CBS All Access: Try It For Free!