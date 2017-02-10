‘The Hills’ Star Whitney Port Is Pregnant

Whitney Port has big news!

The former reality star turned fashion designer revealed on Instagram Thursday afternoon that she’s pregnant!

“Oh hey! Just standing by the window in my underwear with a BABY in my belly!!!” she wrote. “DM me if you know what I’m supposed to do with this thing for how ever many years I’m supposed to be in charge.”

“Check out my blog for a little letter from me & Timmy and for more behind the scenes of this crazy journey!!!! We are sooooo excited!!!!” she added.

This will be another baby that’s being welcomed into The Hills family. Co-star Audrina Patridge gave birth to her first little one, a girl, in the summer last year.

Port’s pregnancy also comes just after her friend and fellow Hills alum, Lauren Conrad, announced she was also expecting a child with husband William Tell in January.

Originally posted on Womanista.com.