The Crow Remake Leaves Relativity

The Crow remake has had it’s fair share of ups and downs since it was first announced. In fact, many fans are on the fence on whether or not they even want to see a remake of the 1994 cult classic film starring Brandon Lee.

We recently reported that Jason Momoa was on board to take the lead role as scorned, vengeful lover Eric Draven, but today’s news may change that.

Videos by PopCulture.com

According to THR, The Crow remake has officially left Relativity and a new studio has taken over the rights to the film.

“Samuel Hadida’s Davis Films, Highland Film Group and Electric Shadow have acquired the rights to finance, produce and distribute The Crow Reborn, a reboot of the cult classic franchise.“

Apparently the film has also been officially titled The Crow Reborn as well.

Edward R. Pressman, who produced the original film, will produce Crow Reborn alongside Hadida, “I am thrilled to collaborate with this talented team and return The Crow franchise to its roots for a new generation of audiences to enjoy.“

The film was put on hold after Relativity Media was struggling financially and filed for bankruptcy, but was recently…reborn with Jason Momoa attached to star and and Corin Hardy was on board to direct.

It’s unsure whether or not they will stay on or not.

Production for The Crow Reborn is set to start in 2017.