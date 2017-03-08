Kailyn Lowry Officially Reveals Baby Bump

Kailyn Lowry has officially revealed her baby bump, and the Teen Mom 2 star is proud to show it off. On Tuesday night, Isaac and Lincoln’s mother made an appearance on the series aftershow TM2 Live! alongside fellow cast member Leah Messer, and took to social media to share a picture of her growing belly.

Catch us LIVE tonight after the all new episode of #teenmom2 tonight 🖤 @leahdawn92mtv A post shared by Kailyn Lowry (@kaillowry) on Mar 6, 2017 at 5:17pm PST

The 24-year-old mother captioned the photo: “Catch us LIVE tonight after the all new episode of #teenmom2 tonight @leahdawn92mtv.”

The MTV star has previously revealed that she not going to find out her baby’s gender until she gives birth, but she admitted last night that she has no preference. However, she did mention that it could be more difficult if she has a baby girl.

“If she’s anything like me, it’s going to be rough,” she jokingly said.

Lowry also dished on what advice she would give her child if it is a girl.

“Keep your mouth shut sometimes,” she said. “Keep your cool, and try not to lose it on people.”

At the end of February, Kailyn Lowry made the shocking announcement that she was expecting her third child.

Since announcing her pregnancy, Kailyn Lowry has received a heavy dose of backlash from many social media users. Kail’s critics have thrown massive shade at her for having a third baby, likely with another man, shortly after inking the divorce papers with her former spouse Javi Marroquin.

“If you’ve googled my name the past few weeks, the speculation of so many things have surfaced — no one knows what’s true, what’s false and what really goes on in my day-to-day life. Since everyone can’t wait for the confirmation; here it goes. I am pregnant,” the post reads.

“Please know this was a choice I made, I already know some won’t agree but I’ve been showered with support by the ones I love since I found out,” she continued. “This is the baby I thought I wasn’t sure if I could have. I know this isn’t an ideal situation but I know everything will be okay. My boys are so excited, those who love me are so excited, and I hope that everyone can just be happy for me during this time.”

