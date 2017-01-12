Teen Mom 2 Announces Surprise Episode

Teen Mom 2 fans rejoice! MTV is giving fans a special episode of the reality show before the premiere of it’s latest show You’re The One. This means that you’ll get two brand new episodes this week.

The special episode will feature special looks at each star. Leah Messer-Calvert shares about how she hopes to provide a better life for her daughters. Jenelle finally gets to go on a vacation, alone, with her fiance. Chelsea Houska shares her pregnancy news. Kailyn Lowry-Marroquin discusses her rocky relationship with her estranged husband.

Get ready! We’re giving you a special NEW episode of #TeenMom2 TONIGHT at 8/7c. 😘 pic.twitter.com/1jXwjdO2bL — #TeenMom2 (@TeenMom) January 11, 2017

Of course, there is also the latest news about Kailyn Lowry-Marroquin and her rocky relationship with her estranged husband. There have been a lot of rumors surrounding the couple about whether or not they will be getting back together. In the preview for this special episode, it seems like even Kailyn doesn’t even know the answer to that one.

Needless to say, this extra episode of the Teen Mom will be filled with just as much drama as the rest of the season. Check it out tonight on MTV at 8 est.

Check out the preview above.

