Teacher Turned Stripper Who Slept With Student Gets Sentenced

An Iowa teacher-turned-stripper who was charged with sleeping with a 17-year-old student has been sentenced.

Mary Beth Haglin, 24, will serve three months in jail and she must register as a sex offender, according to Daily Mail.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Haglin made an appearance on the Dr. Phil TV show, where she admitted to sleeping with teen daily. She was arrested in July 2015.

In addition to jail time, Haglin will also have to register as a sex offender for 10 years.

In light of her TV confession, prosecutors upgraded her charges from misdemeanor sexually exploiting a minor to felony sexual exploitation, which bumped her maximum sentence up from two to five years.

Papers filed by the Linn County Attorney’s Office in Cedar Rapids point directly to her TV appearances – which also included interviews with Inside Edition and Crime Watch Daily – as the reason for her tougher charges.

Haglin admitted engaging in a pattern or practice of sexual conduct with a student while employed as a teacher at Washington High School, which supports the more serious felony offense, the papers said.

The ex-teacher, who worked as a stripper under the name Bambi, was arrested in July after their their six-month affair was spotted by an eagle-eyed classmate, and after the teen showed off her nude pictures to his friends.

The pair had hooked up while Haglin was working at Washington High School in Cedar Rapids. At the end of class, he would leave the messages on her desk calling her “my empress” and “Mrs. Robinson,” the latter a reference the older woman who seduces a young man in the movie The Graduate.

Haglin admitted to having sex with the 17-year-old almost every day for nine months, sometimes in her or his car, other times in the homes of the boy’s parents.



Eventually, she said he convinced her to send him sexy photos of herself, including some naked selfies, which he later reportedly shared with his friends at school.

Haglin was fired from her job in May at the conclusion of an internal investigation and arrested in July.

More: Husband Admits To Killing, Dismembering Wife Who Went Missing | 18-Year-Old Convicted For Shooting Friend, Posing For ‘Selfie’ While He Died | Tarek El Moussa Shares Sweet Photo With His Kids on ‘Flip or Flop’ Set

[H/T Daily Mail]