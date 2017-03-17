Photos Of Tara Reid Surface In Wild Blazer

Tara Reid rocked the red carpet on Thursday night wearing an eye-catching blazer that stole the show.

While attending the Tao Group Los Angeles Grand Opening Block Party, the 41-year-old actress donned a sequined black and white blazer with intricate design work. The Sharknado star parted her signature blond locks down the middle and let her stick straight tresses cascade down her shoulders.

Check out the photos of Tara Reid here.

Reid paired the blazer with a pair of chic black pants. She accessorized her glamorous look with hot pink lipstick and a diamond-shaped heart necklace.

Before turning heads and dropping jaws at the Tao Group Los Angeles Grand Opening Block Party on Thursday, Tara Reid hit the town with her pal Dean May. The duo seemed to be thoroughly enjoying each other’s company while spending the evening at the Nightingale Nightclub in Los Angeles.

Many Tara Reid fans will remember that she got him kicked off of the reality show Marriage Boot Camp after the producers discovered that they were faking their relationship.

The marriage counselors on the show overheard a conversation between the two in which they were discussing the truth of their relationship: they were only friends and were in search of money and fame.

At the time, Dean pretended to be outraged at the claim and said that the idea that him and Tara not being a couple was “ridiculous.”

“We have had a romantic relationship in our 15 years of friendship, of course!” he said.

However, little did Dean know that Tara had already outed them to one of the producers on the show.

“Part of the reason we did the show is he owes money in taxes, and he could use the money, and he wouldn’t mind the fame,” she reportedly said.

Dean then became upset with Tara, but from the looks of the photos of the two of them on Wednesday, it would appear that the Marriage Boot Camp ordeal is now water under the bridge.

March has been quite an eventful month for Tara Reid. Throughout this week, she has been immersing herself in the culture in Tokyo.

She captioned the snap: “Another fun night in Tokyo! This place just makes you colorful!”

Another fun night in tokyo! This place just makes you colorful!❤💖💜💙💚 A post shared by Tara Reid (@tarareid) on Mar 12, 2017 at 1:37am PST

To see more from Tara Reid, she will be appearing in a slew of movies coming soon including Dark Ascension, Due Justice, Baby Bulldog, and Andy The Talking Hedgehog.

Be sure to keep up with Tara Reid by following her on Instagram here.

What do you think is Tara Reid's best red carpet look?

[H/T Daily Mail]