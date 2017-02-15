Susan Sarandon Just Dropped A Bomb About Her Sexual Orientation

Susan Sarandon has opened up about her sexual orientation and the 70-year-old actress is now describing herself as “open.”

“My sexual orientation is up for grabs, I guess you could say,” Sarandon said while talking with PrideSource.

In the past, Susan Sarandon has been married twice to Chris Sarandon and actor Tim Robbins. The Thelma & Louise star first tied the knot at 20 years old, and explained that she never really was big on the dating scene.

“I’m a serial monogamist,” she said, “so I haven’t really had a large dating career. I haven’t exactly been in the midst of a lot of offers of any kind. I’m still not! I don’t know what’s going on! But I think back in the ’60s it just was much more open.”

Despite her failed marriages, Sarandon does look back on one of her past relationships quite fondly. In the ’80s, Sarandon found herself in a relationship with a man that she says was not straight.

“I did at one point have a very successful and very loving and wonderful affair with a man who then wasn’t with another woman after me, and that worked out fine!” she said. “I don’t think you had to declare yourself as rigidly as you do now.”

The man that Sarandon was referring to was British actor Philip Sayer. The two of them starred in the 1983 vampire film called The Hunger. Sayer passed away six years later in 1989.

“He was gay, and we had a great relationship in every way,” she said.

Susan Sarandon has never been one to mince words. During the same interview, she also dished on her opinions about Donald Trump. Most notably, she voted for Green Party candidate Jill Stein in the Presidential election.

When asked if she would’ve voted differently knowing that the former Apprentice star was going to be taking over the oval office, Sarandon said, “To talk about this, for me, is a waste of energy.”

She continued by saying: “I was not the person who brought Trump into power. We’re in a moment in history where you’re gonna either be on one side or the other, and to be quiet or to be depressed or to blame me is not productive.”

[H/T Entertainment Tonight, PrideSource]