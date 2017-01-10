‘Survivor’ Stars John Fincher and Parvati Shallow Are Engaged!

This couple has managed to survive and is now engaged!

Survivor star John Fincher and Parvati Shallow are engaged, PEOPLE confirms. Fincher competed on Survivor: Samoa, while Shallow competed in Survivor: Cook Islands, Survivor: Fans vs. Favorites (which she won) and Survivor: Heroes vs. Villains.

Fans first speculated their possible engagement after seeing a photo of the couple under a sign that read “Love,” while Shallow appeared to be wearing an engagement ring.

“Happy 2017!!! Cheers to all the love that is and all that’s yet to be,” Shallow captioned the photo.

“Is that an engagement ring?! About damn time Fincher!” one follower commented.

Congratulations to the happy couple!

