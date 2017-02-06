Stranger Things Season 2 Teaser Released

After the incredible success of the first season of Stranger Things, it was no surprise that Netflix decided to double down and order a second season.

The first image of season two debuted online last week, and pictured the main characters dressed as the popular Ghostbusters characters. Along with the new photo, came the announcement that the first footage of the new episodes would air during this year’s Super Bowl.

It was promised, and Netflix delivered. During the big game, the first teaser for Stranger Things season two was released to the public.

The first season of Stranger Things starred Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Finn Wolfhard, Millie Brown, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Noah Schnapp, Natalia Dyer, Cara Buono, Charlie Heaton, and Matthew Modine. The second season will feature Sadie Sink as Max, a tough and confident girl whose appearance, behavior and pursuits seem more typical of boys than of girls in this era, and Power Rangers star Dacre Montgomery as Billy, Max’s hyper-confident, and edgy older step-brother.

Matt Duffer and Ross Duffer (Wayward Pines, Hidden) serve as writer, directors and co-showrunners of the series, and are executive producers along with Shawn Levy and Dan Cohen via their 21 Laps entertainment banner (The Spectacular Now, Night At The Museum, Real Steel, Date Night). Shawn Levy also serves as director.

The 9-episode second season of Netflix‘s Stranger Things will debut in 2017.

