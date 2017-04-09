Sofia Vergara Turned Everyone’s Heads With Massively Plunging Neckline

The eighth season of the incredibly popular sitcom Modern Family wrapped shooting a few weeks ago, opening up the availability of the series’ regular actors to pursue other projects. The summer break even allows some of the actors, like Sofia Vergara, to take time away from home to take roles in movies, which their hectic schedule doesn’t often accommodate. You can head to the Daily Mail to see more photos of the outfit.

@franzserranoe @keegankillian @iamandreaar #roma Piazza Navona🍕 A post shared by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara) on Apr 8, 2017 at 10:05am PDT

UP NEXT: Sofia Vergara Spotted In Only A Bed Sheet While Filming Racy Scene

Videos by PopCulture.com

The 44-year-old actress is currently in Rome to film the movie Bent, which also stars Karl Urban and Andy Garcia.

In the film, Urban plays a detective who was framed and he sets his sights on getting revenge on those who have wronged him. Vergara plays an agent in the film, but it’s unclear whether she’s on his side or one of those who took him down.

Much like she did in the United States, the actress has been using her social media account to not only showcase the amazing sights of the city, but also to document the wide variety of incredible cuisine upon which she is dining.

If there’s one thing Vergara enjoys as much as acting, it would be food.

In an interview with Extra in 2015, the actress revealed, “I have an obsession with sweets, everybody that knows me and works with me knows that one of my biggest things is to eat desserts and candy.”

With the roles she takes in movies and TV, it’s important to keep her physique in top form, which her husband Jone Manganiello helps her maintain. She explained, “I’ve been doing more exercises now because Joe, of course, loves working out, and I understand more how important it is for health.”

Manganiello is not in Rome with his wife, but is instead in the middle of promoting a movie of his own, Smurfs: The Lost Village.

MORE NEWS:

[H/T Daily Mail]