Fans Are Slamming Kendall Jenner for What Happened on the Latest ‘KUWTK’ Episode

It’s been several months since Kendall Jenner‘s controversial Pepsi ad debuted and now the reality TV personality is finally breaking her silence about it on Keeping up With The Kardashians.

In Sunday night’s premiere, Jenner addressed the controversy, telling her big sister, Kim Kardashian, “It feels like my life is over.”

While Kardashian consoled her, as did her sisters, Khloe and Kourtney, social media was not impressed one bit.

Stirring controversy over the summer, the headline making ad showcased Jenner ending a riot by offering a can of Pepsi to a police officer. Many viewers accused the company of exploiting the Black Lives Matter movement and making light go police brutality.

But fans didn’t exactly see it that way. In fact, many of them were peeved that Jenner didn’t seem remorseful about her tone deaf actions, and placed herself as the victim of the whole controversy.

Many saw Kendall was making herself to be a “victim.”

Many were still expecting an apology….

Others ended up feeling bad…

Despite the tears, social media did not feel sorry…

Others wondered why her sisters spoke for her…

Some unfortunately, still didn’t understand the Pepsi ad…

Pepsi’s side of the story…

Earlier this summer, Pepsi spoke out about the commercial and apologized to its customers.

“Pepsi was trying to protect a global message of unity, peace and understanding,” the company said in a statement. “Clearly, we missed the mark, and we apologize. We did not intend to make light of any serious issue. We are pulling the content and halting any further rollout. We also apologize for putting Kendall Jenner in this position.”

