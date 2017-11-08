Fans Are Slamming Kendall Jenner for What Happened on the Latest ‘KUWTK’ Episode

It’s been several months since Kendall Jenner‘s controversial Pepsi ad debuted and now the reality TV personality is finally breaking her silence about it on Keeping up With The Kardashians.

In Sunday night’s premiere, Jenner addressed the controversy, telling her big sister, Kim Kardashian, “It feels like my life is over.”

While Kardashian consoled her, as did her sisters, Khloe and Kourtney, social media was not impressed one bit.

Stirring controversy over the summer, the headline making ad showcased Jenner ending a riot by offering a can of Pepsi to a police officer. Many viewers accused the company of exploiting the Black Lives Matter movement and making light go police brutality.

But fans didn’t exactly see it that way. In fact, many of them were peeved that Jenner didn’t seem remorseful about her tone deaf actions, and placed herself as the victim of the whole controversy.

Many saw Kendall was making herself to be a “victim.”

I’m not here for Kendall acting like a victim in regards to the Pepsi commercial #kuwtk — Mikki ? (@mikkipedia__) October 2, 2017

kendall jenner victimizing herself and crying over the pepsi commercial is so funny lmao girl u could have said no #kuwtk — nethmi. ☾ (@wolvie101) October 2, 2017

Many were still expecting an apology….

#KUWTK all this crying & no apology or voicing what exactly the problem was. Kendall is not sorry, she’s only sorry ppl are mad at her. — Ms. Here For It (@Hereme15) October 2, 2017

If Kendall really felt bad for doing the Pepsi commercial she would apologize on the show for it n not having a pitty party #KUWTK #girlbye — Emily Woodruff (@emily_lately7) October 2, 2017

Others ended up feeling bad…

kendall talking about the pepsi incident is very sad. i apologize for talking down on her bc of the way she’s explaining situation #KUWTK — spooky rae. ? (@raes0ul) October 2, 2017

Despite the tears, social media did not feel sorry…

kendall was literally crying about the pepsi commercial in keeping up and it’s so funny i don’t feel bad for her at all lmao #KUWTK — abbey ❥ (@agbsunIight) October 2, 2017

watching kendall talk about her pepsi commercial on #KUWTK is making me cringe ? — Janai (@janailourdes) October 2, 2017

#KUWTK OMG THIS IS BULLSHIT! Here we go, covering up for all ya shit! Watch Kendall cry over her racist Pepsi commercial! Ain’t buyin it! — Kendall (@FanaticKendall) October 2, 2017

Others wondered why her sisters spoke for her…

Why are Khloe and Kourtney speaking for Kendall when it comes to the Pepsi commercial controversy? #KUWTK — Gibson Johns (@gibsonoma) October 2, 2017

Clearly the Kardashians’s don’t think, looking at Kendall she’s upset at the outcome of the Pepsi commercial & not taking ownership #KUWTK — Ms Leigh (@Simplee_Leigh) October 2, 2017

Some unfortunately, still didn’t understand the Pepsi ad…

Trying to figure out what was so bad about this Pepsi Ad with Kendall Jenner. Am I not seeing it?! #KUWTK — ✨Jordan Williams✨ (@Jordan_Ciara11) October 2, 2017

Pepsi’s side of the story…

Earlier this summer, Pepsi spoke out about the commercial and apologized to its customers.

“Pepsi was trying to protect a global message of unity, peace and understanding,” the company said in a statement. “Clearly, we missed the mark, and we apologize. We did not intend to make light of any serious issue. We are pulling the content and halting any further rollout. We also apologize for putting Kendall Jenner in this position.”