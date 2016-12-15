Siberian Reality Survival Series Allows Murder And Way More Over The Line Stuff

A new Russian reality TV show will pit contestants against each other in a survival competition where murder and rape will be allowed.

30 male and female participants will vie for a $1.6 million prize as they brave the elements in a forest in Siberia where the weather gets down to -40 degrees Celsius, and where wolves and bears run rampant.

Videos by PopCulture.com

According to Deadline, the official ad for the show, titled Game2: Winter, says: “Each contestant gives consent that they could be maimed, even killed. 2000 cameras, 900 hectares, and 300 lives.”

The rules? There are no rules.

“Everything is allowed. Fighting, alcohol, murder, rape, smoking, anything.”

The upcoming series will take place over the course of a nine-month stretch from July 1, 2017 to April 1, 2018. The show will be streamed 24/7 on the Internet and will air in English, French, German, Spanish, Chinese, and Arabic.

Game2: Winter is the creation of entrepreneur Yevgeny Pyatkovsky. He is reportedly investing 1B rubles, or $16.2 million, into the venture.

The only criteria in order to enter the competition is that contestants must be at least 18 years old, and be mentally sane.

All participants must sign a waiver agreeing that they could be raped or killed. However, local reports said that the competitors would be arrested if they do commit a crime.

Creator Yevgeny Pyatkovsky said that there were 32 people signed up as of November 18. Now that word of the competition has spread, there have been over 60 applications.

All participants must pay about $165k in order to be in the show.

Pyatkovsky sat down with Sputnik News and explained that Russia’s elite former GRU Spetznaz operatives will be training the participants for a brief period prior to the start of the competition.

“Imagine: a forest. The contestants arrive there on July 1 after a short training period. Each will have three-four months before first cold snaps of winter to construct a shelter,” Pyatkovsky told Sputnik. “They can live separately or join up and form teams. You should also keep in mind that this will be a real forest, with dangerous wildlife and harmful insects.”

“It sounds strange, but on this project it will be easier to survive not for a professional rescuer but for a simple person. It will be necessary to act intuitively, rather than following instructions,” Producer Nikolay Ginzburg said while talking to the Siberian Times.

While the participants will not be given guns, knives are permitted.

The contestants will also be given a panic button with a satellite connection in the event that they want to pull out of the competition.

There will be no camera crew on location. All participants will carry a portable camera with them, and there will be 2,000 cameras scattered about the location.

What are your thoughts on this new Russian reality TV show?

[H/T Deadline]

– – – –

Are you excited for Rogue One: A Star Wars Story? Get your tickets here!