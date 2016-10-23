Sharon Stone Rocks Teeny Bikini While Filming New Movie

Sharon Stone has still got it!

The 58-year-old actress stunned on the set of her new movie A Little Something for Your Birthday recently, filming an outdoor beach scene at Zuma Beach in Malibu, California, rocking a teeny striped bikini top and a pair of red shorts in the process. With her blond hair braided over one shoulder, Stone looked ageless as she accessorized her look with a pair of aviator sunglasses.

if you liked the way my legs looked in the @TMZ photos at the beach @prttypeaushun TY @vallioreilly. #ALittleSomethingForYourBirthday pic.twitter.com/UfK7UKX2rF — Sharon Stone (@sharonstone) October 20, 2016

PEOPLE shares that the film stars Stone as a woman who falls for Scandal star Tony Goldwyn, but her controlling mother, played by Ellen Burstyn, makes things difficult. The film also features Susan Walters, Erica Ash, Famke Janssen and Olympic swimmer Ryan Lochte, who will be making his film debut in the movie.

Lochte, Walters, Ash and Stone recently gathered for a photo together, which Stone posted on Instagram.

@RyanLochte, Susan Walters, Erica Ash and me on the set of A Little Something For Your Birthday. A photo posted by Sharon Stone (@sharonstone) on Oct 18, 2016 at 2:07pm PDT

