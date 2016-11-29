Shannen Doherty Undergoes First Day of Radiation Treatment in Breast Cancer Battle

Shannen Doherty has not given up on her fight against breast cancer!

The Beverly Hills, 90210 actress documented her first day of radiation on Monday on Instagram and opened up about her feelings towards the start of her treatment, E! News reports.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“First day of radiation treatment. I look like I’m about to make a run for it which is accurate.”

She continued, “Radiation is frightening to me. Something about not being able to see this laser, see the treatment and having this machine moving around you just scares me. I’m sure I’ll get used to it but right now…I hate it. #radiation #radiationmondaysucks #stillfightinglikeagirl.”

Last month, Doherty spoke about her relationship with her husband, Kurt Iswarienko, and how they have been handling her diagnosis.

“Cancer is not pleasant but it can bring out the best in relationships or the worse. Thankfully, it has made our marriage stronger.”

This article originally appeared on Womanista.com