Sarah Michelle Gellar Reveals New Details About ‘Incredible’ Friend Shannen Doherty

Buffy the Vampire Slayer actress Sarah Michelle Gellar has opened up about her incredible friendship with Shannen Doherty.

The 39-year-old actress spoke with ET about her bestie Shannen, praising her bravery and strength at the Good Housekeeping Test Kitchen in New York City Monday.

“Shannen’s incredible. What she’s done for other women going through it is… so brave, and that’s what real bravery is, is to go through the hardest part of your life and show people, it’s OK to be scared,” Gellar said of Doherty, who has been public about her struggle with breast cancer. “And it’s OK to be vulnerable, and you can do it.”

Doherty, 45, apparently inspires Gellar all the time. The pals recently attended an intense dance workout class, which they documented on social media.

“The fact that she gets up and goes to those dance classes? The last thing I want to do is go to these really hard dance classes, and sweat that hard and work that hard,” Gellar admitted, “but I have to remind myself, if she’s getting up there and doing it, then it’s important that I do it, too.”

Gellar recently celebrated her hit show’s 20th anniversary, and is now working on a new solo project that features her slaying in the kitchen.

“For me, it’s about taking away the intimidation factor,” she said of her new cookbook. “This is for people who — even from novice to expert, it’s just creative ways to get your creative juices flowing.”

Gellar’s new book Stirring Up Fun With Food will be available April 4.

