Rod Stewart Apologizes After Appearing In Faux ISIS-Style Beheading Video

In his more than half a century as a musician/performer, 72-year-old Rod Stewart has encountered his fair share of controversy. Some of it was possibly deserved, and some of it wasn’t. This time, though, he’s backtracking and desperately apologizing for some seriously offensive humor.

In a since-deleted Instagram video uploaded by Stewart’s wife, supermodel Penny Lancaster, he can be seen mock-beheading a friend while out on the sand dunes of Abu Dhabi. This, understandably, came across to many people as an insensitive reference to the terrorist group ISIS.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Stewart offered an official statement/formal apology for the “joke,” saying, “From re-enacting the Beatles’ ‘Abbey Road’ crossing to spontaneously playing out ‘Game Of Thrones,’ we were simply larking about pre-show.

Understandably, this has been misinterpreted and I send my deepest apologies to those who have been offended.”

While he sends his “deepest apologies,” joking about ISIS beheadings is certainly not something to be considered good comedy material. Reports put the number of ISIS beheading executions between 2014 and 2015 alone at well over 200.

One of the most well-known and tragic cases was in 2014 when ISIS soldiers abducted American freelance journalist, and photographer, James Foley. They notoriously filmed his beheading, which is common, and released the video footage to the Internet.

Up Next: A Captured ISIS Militant Reveals Horrifying Details About His ‘Normal’ Life

Stewart was in Abu Dhabi with his wife for a concert which was just one date on his current world tour.

Sandy Afternoon A post shared by Penny Lancaster (@penny.lancaster) on Mar 2, 2017 at 4:07am PST

It’s likely safe to assume that Stewart will think twice in the future before making jokes about cruel and tragic war crimes, or that he’ll at least consider if he’s being recorded or not before doing so.

See More:

[H/T: Page Six]

——–

Want the chance to win one of Logan’s claws thanks to Regal & IMAX? Click the here or the image below to enter!