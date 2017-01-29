Rob Kardashian Kisses And Cuddles Baby Dream In Adorable Social Media Posts

If social media is any indication, Rob Kardashian absolutely loves fatherhood.

Over the weekend, the reality star’s fiancée, Blac Chyna, posted on Snapchat and Instagram of Kardashian cuddling up to his 2-month old daughter, Dream.

Videos by PopCulture.com

It seems like the new dad can’t seem to get enough of his little girl. In one of the Snaps, Dream lies on her back with giggles as Kardashian kisses her.

😄😄 A photo posted by ROBERT KARDASHIAN (@robkardashian) on Jan 26, 2017 at 8:52pm PST

Chyna gave her daughter the Snapchat filter treatment as well a sea of bubbles surrounding Dream as she sits on her father’s lap and “bear ears” in another.

The proud parents are having a wonderful time with their daughter while the rest of Kardashian’s family is currently on vacation in Costa Rica.

His sister, Kylie Jenner and her boyfriend, Tyga, brought Tyga and Chyna’s son, King along with them on their getaway.

After a very public rift over the Christmas holidays, Kardashian and Chyna have been working on their relationship. Upon reconciliation, a source close to the couple told Entertainment Tonight that two skipped his mother, Kris Jenner’s annual Christmas Eve bash to focus on their immediate family.

“It’s not a bad thing, and they needed a break for themselves, and their daughter,” the source said. “They are back together now and focusing on their relationship.”

This article first appeared on Womanista.com