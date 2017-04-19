The ‘Property Brothers’ Are Getting Their Own Spinoff Show

The Internet Will Never Get Over This Photo Of The Third ‘Property Brother’: “Property Brothers” Jonathan and… https://t.co/kzWKAnLdq9 pic.twitter.com/VHOmdvoXIh — Doyle Industries (@DoyleGlobal) April 7, 2017

Big news, Property Brothers fans!

HGTV has announced that series stars Drew and Jonathan Scott will receive their own spinoff show, Property Brothers at Home: Drew’s Honeymoon House, PEOPLE reports.

The brothers will star on the show along with Drew’s fiancée, Linda Phan, as the trio attempt to remodel Drew and Phan’s new home in Los Angeles.

The show will feature four one-hour episodes in which Drew and Phan attempt to complete their remodels in time to host a rehearsal dinner at their house ahead of their destination wedding.

“HGTV fans have followed Drew and Linda’s relationship over the years and we are all more than ready to see them finally seal the deal and move into a new home,” said John Feld, senior vice president of original programming and production for HGTV, DIY Network and Great American Country.

While the series won’t include Drew and Phan’s wedding, fans will get a behind-the-scenes look at the lead-up to the big day.

“We may not get a wedding invitation,” Feld said, “but, with Property Brothers at Home: Drew’s Honeymoon House, all of us will get a front row seat to the most important renovation and reveal that the guys have ever done.”

Oh, the places we’ll go! There is fun to be done! Adventures to be had and dorky smiles to don 😆❤️ A post shared by Linda Phan (@_lindaphan) on Dec 15, 2016 at 2:22pm PST

