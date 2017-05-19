New Details Surface About Playboy Playmate Dani Mathers Regarding That Brutal Nude Gym Photo

All new details have surfaced regarding Playboy Playmate Dani Mathers, the 30-year-old model who snapped a photo of a naked woman at a gym in Los Angeles.

Mathers reportedly is requesting that the prosecutor on her case “take it easy on her,” TMZ writes.

The legal team representing Mathers filed a motion in an attempt to have Dani’s punishment be undergoing counseling and taking an anti-bullying course.

Apparently, this won’t cut it with the prosecution because the L.A. City Attorney filed legal documents in response that have asked the judge presiding over the case to reject Dani’s motion. The attorney noted that the body-shaming model never even apologized to the 71-year-old woman that was seen naked in the photo.

While the prosecution hopes to reject Dani’s attempt to let this incident end with a slap on the wrist, the L.A. City Attorney didn’t mention whether jail time would be demanded in her punishment.

Mathers shared the photo on Snapchat with the caption: “If I can’t unsee this, then you can’t either.”

If found guilty, Mathers could be facing up to six months in jail for an invasion of privacy after posting the nude photo of the woman in the shower at a gym locker room on Snapchat, according to New York Daily News.

Mathers reportedly didn’t directly apologize to the woman for the despicable photo, but she did express her regret in a social media post.

“There is no excuse,” Mathers wrote on Twitter. “I understand fully the magnitude of this post that I have hurt a lot of people, women. Body shaming is not okay … and not something to joke about.”

Back in November, Mathers pleaded not guilty to a misdemeanor count of invasion of privacy.

“She very much regrets what happened,” Mathes’ lawyer, Tom Mesereau said. “She apologized for her behavior and we’re looking forward to resolving this case in a very fair manner.”

What are your opinions about these new details regarding Playboy’s Dani Mathers?

[H/T TMZ, New York Daily News]