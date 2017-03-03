Peta Murgatroyd Reveals Important Message With a New Photo of Her Son

Peta Murgatroyd has an important message.

The Dancing With the Stars mama took to Instagram to reveal an adorable new photo of her little son, Shai, who is cuddling a stuffed bear.

“@maksimc and I are so in love with this sweet little babe, and it gives us comfort knowing we preserved his newborn stem cells with @CordBloodRegistry in case he ever needs them. #MyStemCellsLiveAtCBR #sponsored #CordBloodRegistry #CBRBaby https://bit.ly/2m4WRlp,” she wrote alongside the photo.

Murgatroyd’s fans had a mix of responses.

“So happy you saved his stem cells…I’m a leukemia survivor. Those could save his life someday,” one user wrote.

“You never know when you’ll need those stem cells. I wish I did it for my children! You are smart parents! The best to your beautiful family,” another commenter kindly wrote.

Others weren’t as kind.

“Super cute but already using him as a way to make money with the advertisement? Kind of sad…#smh #themorelikesthemoremoney,” another user commented.

“Omg another person using IG for advertising please stop it makes you look STUPID,” one fan wrote.

What do you think?

This story first appeared at Womanista.

