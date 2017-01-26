People Think That Jesus Christ Has Appeared In A Tree

Some of the residents of the Argentine town of General Las Heras, which is in the eastern province of Buenos Aires, believe that Jesus Christ has appeared in a tree.

The locals were shocked when the holy image first appeared in a tree earlier this week, but believe that the sign was a “blessing.” The uncanny likeness of Jesus showed up in the bark of a fallen tree and bears a striking resemblance to the popular paintings and visuals of the right hand of God.

After posting photos of the rare sighting in social media, the images quickly went viral.

Check out the photos here.

One local man named Pablo Jose Fredes felt moved by the appearance of Jesus in the tree.

“This is a strong image, you can see Jesus Christ in the tree and when you are standing in front of the tree you can feel something inside yourself,” Fredes said according to Metro UK.

The site has reportedly become an attraction to Christians and others who believe in Jesus Christ as a holy figure.

“So many people of faith have arrived in the area in order to see his face and to pray in front of the tree and offer themselves to God in front of it,” local Ajv Velo said.

According to the residents in the area, the tree is located in an area that is not used a lot the site became extremely popular ever since the “amazing Holy find.”

What do you see when you look at this tree? Do you see Jesus Christ or is it simply a strange coincidence?

