New Shocking Details Emerge About Paul Walker’s Death And Porsche

While on a break from filming Furious 7, star Paul Walker died tragically in a car accident while riding as a passenger in a Porsche Carrera GT when it collided with a tree and burst into flames. His death sent shockwaves through not just his co-stars, but through all of Hollywood and all of the rising star’s fans. Legal documents about the incident have revealed that not only was a Porsche employee unaffected by the tragedy, but even took joy in the fact that the incident would make the model of car more valuable.

Paul’s daughter Meadow is currently involved in a wrongful death lawsuit against Porsche due to the safety features of the car Paul was a passenger in. When Meadow’s lawyers reviewed the documents, they were horrified by what they found and the ramifications of those details.

One of Meadow’s lawyers was initially looking through documents from Porsche at his office computer, which redacted many pertinent pieces of information. When he went and looked at the documents on his home computer, he found horrifying information.

During a series of email exchanges from 2006, one employee mentioned that of the 1,280 cars of that model Porsche produced, nearly 200 of them were “totaled” between 2004 and 2006.

When discussing this information, the employee said, “This would be great news to the remaining owners as the GT becomes more rare.” They then added, “Another Carrera bites the dust as a bodyshop mechanic who claimed he was going less than 30 MPH smashed into a telephone poll. Looks like he was going more than 30 to me!”

Another employee replied to this information by saying, “This is in the back of my head every time I get behind the wheel of one of these. It’s just hidden behind the sh*t-eating grin!”

Meadow’s lawyer, Jeffrey Milam, who told TMZ, “Any ethical company would have withdrawn the car from the market — or, at the very least, warned the public about its dangers.”

Lawyers will be pursuing sanctions about the fact that Porsche tried to hide these emails and this information from the court.

We hope that justice will be served as the law sees fit and that those responsible will be held accountable.

