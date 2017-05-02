Paris Jackson Suffers Unfortunate Wardrobe Malfunction

Paris Jackson suffered a wardrobe malfunction on Monday night while arriving at Rihanna’s MET Gala after-party.

The 19-year-old daughter of late pop icon Michael Jackson was photographed getting out of a taxi at the 1OAK nightclub when her striped dress came up higher than she intended showing off her nude underwear.

The model completed her outfit with a denim jacket, black Converse sneakers, and a patterned handbag.

Paris evidently realized that her underwear was exposed while emerging from the taxi as she adjusted the manner in which she climbed out of the car. While she was aware that the cameras likely caught a glimpse of her lingerie, Jackson appeared unfazed by the incident and continued into the party.

Earlier on Monday night, Paris Jackson glammed it up at the MET Gala donning a satin black mini dress. The stunning ensemble featured a high neckline and slit at the bust, which showed Paris’ toned abs and shared a hint of underboob.

The sleeveless outfit put Paris’ arm tattoos on full display and she rocked her signature nose ring for the star-studded outing.

Also noticeable during Paris Jackson’s red carpet appearance at the MET Gala was her unshaven armpits. While waving at fans, it was clear to see that the blond beauty is embracing the latest trend of going natural and letting her armpit hair grow.

Although she is primarily known as the daughter of “Thriller” singer Michael Jackson, Paris has managed to find success on her own as a model being featured on the cover of magazines such as Harper’s Bazaar and Rolling Stone. Part of her motivation is to continue her father’s legacy after Michael Jackson died back in 2009.

During an interview with Vanity Fair, Paris had big dreams of being an astronaut, veterinarian and a nurse. However, she noticed there was one common denominator in all of her career aspirations. “I guess the recurring theme was that I wanted to make a difference,” she said.

Paris Jackson also revealed during the interview that something “important” to her is to understand the value of personal growth.

“I think it’s important to show our youth that one shouldn’t compare another’s highlight reel to their own behind the scenes,” said Paris.

