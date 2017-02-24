Paris Hilton Strips Down To Next To Nothing For New Video

Paris Hilton‘s latest photoshoot is easily one of her steamiest to date. The 36-year-old posed for Plastik magazine and showcased her stunning figure leaving little to the imagination.

In the collection of steamy images, the blond bombshell is seen wearing a nude-colored, skin-tight bodysuit that flaunts her thin physique. In several of the photos, Paris is completely topless with nothing but a red plastic seashell protecting her modesty.

She had the soul of a mermaid. The fire of a lioness. The heart of a hippie & the spirit of a butterfly…✨✨🌈👸🏼🌈✨✨ A post shared by Paris Hilton (@parishilton) on Feb 23, 2017 at 4:29pm PST

The Simple Life alum explained during an interview with the mag that she has no intentions of ever returning to reality TV, which is the platform upon which she was launched into stardom.

“My team gets calls every single day with offers for reality TV but I am so busy running my empire that I don’t have time for it.”

“I feel like I have been there and done that and it’s not a priority in my life. I am more interested in being a businesswoman.”

In pursuing her business interests, Paris has found that there has been one massive obstacle that she has had to overcome.

“The most challenging part has been people taking me seriously,” she said. “They are always so surprised when I come prepared to meetings and that I am well versed in whatever business venture we are discussing.”

Hilton has plenty to keep her busy with 19 different product lines including 20 fragrances and her job as a DJ in Ibiza, according to Daily Mail. Fortunately for Paris, the heir to the Hilton Hotel empire, she is surrounded by brilliant business minds that have helped guide her along the way.

“My grandfather, who is an incredibly successful businessman. I am so lucky to have such a mentor and I have always looked up to him.”

Plastik magazine also asked Paris Hilton whether she would consider herself a feminist.

“I love that I can be a role model and inspiration to young women,” she said.

“I am all about girl power. I love being an inspiration to girls who want to be independent women and build their own brand and business and showing them that if you work hard and focus, dreams can come true.”

“My advice would be to continue to work hard and surround yourself with good people and a great team who really want the best for you,” Hilton said. “Also, don’t let it go to your head and always treat your fans with love and respect.”

Check out the behind-the-scenes video of Paris Hilton’s shoot for Plastik Magazine below:

Which photo of Paris Hilton is your favorite?

