Paris Hilton Shows Off Some Skin With Sister Nicky

Paris Hilton and her sister Nicky have won the best entourage, or group photo, pic!

Paris took to Instagram to show off a phenomenal group picture, which she captioned, “#Blondetourage” with a few adorable emojis.

The picture featured Paris and her sister along with two other blondes all dressed up. Paris was sporting a black bedazzled bra, a black skirt and black gloves. Her hair was pulled up in a high ponytail. Her sister was in the background so we can’t really tell what she was wearing, but she was rocking some fishnet stockings.

The other two women were also dressed in costume with one wearing a sheer printed black top and sheer bunny ears. While the other dressed in a black corset and white fluffy top showing off ample cleavage.

#Blondetourage 🔥👯👯🔥 A post shared by Paris Hilton (@parishilton) on Apr 8, 2017 at 9:10am PDT

It’s good to see that the Hilton sisters are still as close as ever. Prior to this picture, Paris posted a pic of herself and Nicky posing with Pharrell Williams with the caption: “Happy Birthday @Pharrell! 🎉🎂🎉 So creative, such a nice guy & a musical genius. 💯 Keep #Killingit! 🎈🎈🎈.”

Happy Birthday @Pharrell! 🎉🎂🎉 So creative, such a nice guy & a musical genius. 💯 Keep #Killingit! 🎈🎈🎈 A post shared by Paris Hilton (@parishilton) on Apr 6, 2017 at 7:17pm PDT

