Paris Hilton Rocks Out In Racy Cat-Like Outfit

Before anyone knew anything about Kim Kardashian, the American public became familiar with Paris Hilton, the heiress of the Hilton Hotel chain. From a series of public appearances, accidental broadcast of a sex tape, and a series of reality shows, Paris was the go-to socialite of the ’00s. She attempted to transfer her fame into some form of success with a career in movies and also with music. Hilton might not have found the same amount of fame with her musical career as she gained with being the subject of a sex tape, but she gained enough of a following to perform at a musical festival in 2017 and did so while dressed in an outfit resembling a cat. You can head to Daily Mail to see the ensemble.

So much fun last night at @OraMiami with my love at our friend @NickyRomero’s show! 🎉 Such a sick set! 🙌🏼 #Killedit 💥 A post shared by Paris Hilton (@parishilton) on Mar 24, 2017 at 2:53pm PDT

The Ultra Music Festival in Miami took place this weekend and featured acts like The Prodigy, Ice Cube, Steve Aoki, and Justice. Hilton herself also performed a DJ set at the three-day festival. The former reality star opted for a short skirt, and lace-front top, sunglasses, and cat ears to embrace the vibe of the music festival.

Hilton appeared at the festival alongside her boyfriend Chris Zylka, who opted for the more casual look of a sweatshirt and jeans. Vin Diesel was also spotted attending the festival, who rocked a low-key white t-shirt.

[H/T Daily Mail]