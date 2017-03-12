Pamela Anderson Posts Nude Photo Of Her Hatching Out Of An Egg

To be a mammal, there are certain criteria an animal’s biology must possess which they all have. They have three middle ear bones, hair, and mammary glands, which a mother uses to feed her young. Most mammals give live birth, but there are some exceptions, like the platypus, who lays eggs. Based on this photo Pamela Anderson posted of herself, it’s now possible to deduce that the former Baywatch star might actually be a platypus.

A post shared by The Pamela Anderson Foundation (@pamelaanderson) on Mar 11, 2017 at 1:15am PST

Although the cryptic photo doesn’t leave much to the imagination as far as what Pamela Anderson’s body looks like, the whole photo shoot is very mysterious. What exactly was the 49-year-old trying to get across with the racy shoot? Is this a campaign to help promote eggs or deter people from eating eggs, because maybe Pamela Anderson lives inside of one? No one really knows what the message could be.

The photo comes after Anderson spent a lot of time in Europe celebrating Paris Fashion Week. The star wore many low-cut outfits in the name of fashion while also finding the time to drop trou for a photo shoot on the streets of London.

Seeing Anderson in the buff isn’t a total surprise, seeing as she burst onto the scene in the early ’90s as one of the most popular Playboy centerfolds of all time. The model then transitioned into acting roles, most notably as a buxom lifeguard on the beach drama Baywatch.

In the late ’90s, a private sex tape that featured intimate moments between herself and then-husband Tommy Lee was stolen and distributed, which might be one of her most famous roles yet. Anderson also had a handful of roles in movies, like starring in the dystopian sci-fi flick Barb Wire.

Anderson began to turn her attention to causes she believed in, most notably PETA and other anti-fur organizations. The actress continues to be one of the biggest and most recognizable supporters of the humane treatment of animals, spending less time on acting and more time on promoting awareness.

Through it all, the model has continued to pose in the buff, with one of the most recent photo shoots for the last issue of Playboy before the company decided to stop using nude pictorials. The men’s magazine has since changed their stance on their no nudity approach, realizing that nudity has always been an integral part of the business.

