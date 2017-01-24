Nicki Minaj Shares Stunning Bikini Selfies

Nicki Minaj recently took to Instagram to share several bikini photos that put her famously curvy figure on full display. The 34-year-old musician went to the beach earlier in January and documented the trip on social media.

In the first snap, the “Anaconda” rapper took a selfie standing on the boardwalk at the beach while rocking a white bikini top. Minaj posted the photo without a caption.

Videos by PopCulture.com

A photo posted by Nicki Minaj (@nickiminaj) on Dec 31, 2016 at 1:21pm PST

Since posting on Instagram, Minaj’s sexy selfie racked up more than 1 million likes and received more than 14k comments.

Many of her 72.5 million followers took to the comment section in order to express how beautiful Minaj looked in the photos.

In the second snap, Minaj was chilling in the hot tub while sporting a pair of sunglasses and some stunning gold jewelry.

She donned a black Versace bikini that put her curvy figure on full display in the jaw-dropping pic.

👙Versace ~ 🕶Fendi A photo posted by Nicki Minaj (@nickiminaj) on Dec 24, 2016 at 11:13am PST

In other news for Nicki, she recently broke off her relationship with her rapper beau Meek Mill. Even though the two were together for more than two years, Nicki is determined to stay strong in the days following their split.

“When he and I were just friends, he would always say, ‘You remind me of my mother, and I like that because you’re like a dude. You’re tough like a guy and you talk like a dude.’ So, I always got the sense that me being tough and bossy was a turn-on for him,” she said. “And it’s important for me to keep my voice. Being in a relationship shouldn’t mean that you lose your voice. Being in a relationship should mean that you’ve met a secure-enough man to allow you, in a sense, to remain a queen.”

Nicki is wasting no time in moving on, and she is placing all of her focus into her music.

A source close to her told E! News, “[Nicki] is doing great and is just putting her mind and soul into her music at this time.”

To keep up with Nicki Minaj, follow her on Instagram here.

What do you think about these Nicki Minaj bikini snaps?

MORE Nicki Minaj: Nicki Minaj And Meek Mill Broke Up, And The Shots That Came After Were Rough | Nicki Minaj Allegedly Already Dating Fetty Wap | Meek Mill Leaks NSFW Picture Of Nicki Minaj, Deletes It Right After | The Internet Is Having A Meme Party With A New Photo Of Nicki Minaj / Nicki Minaj Goes Full Out Fan Girl When Meeting Her Idol Lauryn Hill For The First Time

[H/T Instagram: Nicki Minaj, E! News]