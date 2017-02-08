Nicki Minaj Goes Full Daft Punk In Cleavage-Filled Pic

Rapper Nicki Minaj‘s style shouldn’t surprise anyone. She has always been the type of person who is going to express herself with her wardrobe. However, it seems that in her latest Instagram post, she isn’t just expressing herself, but she is channeling a completely different musician.

In a post that Minaj simply captions, “McQueen,” the “Anaconda” rapper is seated in what looks like a trailer in quite the outfit. She is rocking a low cut and cropped red leather – or vinyl – top and a high waisted bottom that is just barely seen. Needless to say, she looks sexy.

But, what makes this outfit a little strange for even Minaj is the full on Daft Punk sunglasses – or visor – that she is sporting. The reflective metal glasses cover her entire face from above her nose, ear to ear. There is no way to see here eyes, which not only makes it very mysterious, but super futuristic.

McQueen👓 A photo posted by Nicki Minaj (@nickiminaj) on Feb 7, 2017 at 6:45pm PST

Also, in true Minaj fashion, she also pairs her seductive and secretly punked outfit with a pair of shiny over the knee boots and fingerless gloves. It’s hard to tell if she is going to star in a music video or fight some bad guys on the set of Tron.

Of course, this isn’t the only strange photo the rapper has posted recently. Only a few days ago she posted a photoshopped picture of herself nearly a full nine months pregnant. Many of her fans thought this was her way of announcing her pregnancy, but the photo, nor the caption, didn’t give much away and only added to the list of questions.

#ATBIMS. 😂 y’all so childish Omgskibbidybopbopghjhddfnjj – I was gonna wait to share the news but… A photo posted by Nicki Minaj (@nickiminaj) on Feb 4, 2017 at 3:33pm PST

What do you think of Nicki’s new look? Should she keep the futuristic look or leave it to the likes of Daft Punk? Let us know in the comments.

