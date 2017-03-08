Nicki Minaj Reveals Wild Video Of Her In Bra And Heels

Nicki Minaj just sent her followers into a frenzy after sharing a new video that showed her rocking a bra and eye-catching heels. The 34-year-old hip-hop artist took to Instagram on Tuesday to post the risqué clip. She captioned the clip: “Inches bih…”

In the video, the “Anaconda” rapper struts her stuff for the camera while sporting a cleavage-baring bra top and a black mini-skirt. The racy ensemble puts Nicki’s toned abs on full display as well as her hourglass shape. To complete her look, the rapper opted for an oversized pair of sunglasses and eye-catching high heels.

Nicki’s nearly floor-length black locks whipped back and forth as she spun around in a circle flaunting her enviable figure. The post was an absolute hit with the musician’s followers as the clip racked up more than 2.8 million views and over 415k likes from her adoring fans.

Inches bih… 🎀 A post shared by Nicki Minaj (@nickiminaj) on Mar 7, 2017 at 3:17pm PST

While the Grammy-nominated artist’s bra and miniskirt outfit was undoubtedly a sexy look, it doesn’t even compare to her daring Minaj’s look was for the Paris Fashion Week show. She completely exposed one of her breasts with only a small pasty protecting her modesty. Check out the shocking photos here.

Nicki Minaj has been making a slew of headlines this week for a variety of reasons. For starters, she just tied Aretha Franklin for most Hot 100 hits Among Women on the Billboard charts. Minaj celebrated by thanking her fans on Instagram.

“#MakeLove w/Gucci Mane debuts on Billboard’s Hot 100 this week, causing me to tie Aretha’s record for the Most hot 100 entries of ALL WOMEN IN THE WORLD. Thanks to you guys for your support (as always). Loveeeeeeee u #InternationalWomensDay.”

#MakeLove w/Gucci Mane debuts on Billboard’s Hot 100 this week, causing me to tie Aretha’s record for The Most Hot 100 entries of ALL WOMEN IN THE WORLD. Thanks to you guys for your support (as always). Loveeeeeeee u 💕🎀🦄 #InternationalWomensDay A post shared by Nicki Minaj (@nickiminaj) on Mar 8, 2017 at 8:53am PST

