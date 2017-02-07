New John Wick: Chapter 2 Poster Aims To Kill

Lionsgate and Thunder Road Pictures released another poster for this week’s release of John Wick: Chapter 2.

The poster harkens back to one of the original posters, with viewers looking down the barrel of the gun held by Keanu Reeve’s character.

Videos by PopCulture.com

John Wick: Chapter 2 picks up where the original left off. Buzz for the film has been increasing since the first one met critical acclaim.

The producers recently expressed interest in making a third film to close out this chapter of the character’s story, while simultaneously saying they’d love to do a prequel TV series that focuses on how John Wick first left the assassin business behind.

Reeves also expressed interest in returning for more of the character’s adventures, so long as it makes sense.

“John is on a mission to reclaim his life again,” Reeves said. “To me, it’s about John Wick fighting for John.”

Check out the poster—as well as the first poster that it references—in the gallery, and show us how excited you are for the upcoming sequel with our Database Rankings.

[Embed id=53889]John Wick: Chapter 2[/Embed]

More News: ·Early Reviews Look Pretty Promising

·Clip: The Hitman’s Tailor

·New Clip Features The New Dog

[h/t] ScreenRant

John Wick: Chapter 2 is directed by Chad Stahelski and written by Derek Kolstad. The film stars Keanu Reeves, Common, Laurence Fishburne, Riccardo Scamarcio, Ruby Rose, John Leguizamo, and Ian McShane.

John Wick: Chapter 2 opens in theaters on Feb. 10, 2017.