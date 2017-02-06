New England Patriots Win Super Bowl 51

The New England Patriots have won Super Bowl 51! Final score, 34 to 28.

After a devastating first half of the game, the New England Patriots came back from a 25 point deficit to win the Super Bowl in overtime – a first for the sport. Many thought that the Patriots were a sure fire win for the game, but a lot of fans had their doubts during the first half when the Atlanta Falcons managed to score a whopping 28 points over the Patriot’s measly 3.

But, somehow, the team came together in the end and managed to squeeze out a win. This is not only another win for the team as a whole, but it will be the fifth time quarterback Tom Brady has won the title, making him the winningest quarterback in NFL history.

Congratulations to the New England Patriots on their win!