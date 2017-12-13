Here’s Everything Leaving Netflix in January

As we say goodbye to 2017, we must also bid farewell to come of our beloved movies and shows on Netflix in January.

The options leaving the streaming service includes a number of classic flicks, including films of the Saw franchise, Forrest Gump, Mean Girls and Pulp Fiction.

And by the end of the month, some fan-favorite TV shows will no longer be hosted on Netflix for your binge-watching pleasure. Those include Law & Order: SVU years 14 through 17, Lost seasons 1-6 and Futurama seasons 7-10.

Though you may be sad to see some of these series or films go, it isn’t all bad news. Netflix also plans to roll out some exciting new titles in January. After you see what’s on the chopping block, check out the full list of movies and shows being added to the streaming queue.

Keep scrolling to see the full list of titles leaving Netflix in December.

Leaving 1/1:

Chicago

Daddy Day Care

Don’t Be a Menace to South Central While Drinking Your Juice in the Hood

Dressed to Kill

E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial

Forrest Gump

Four Brothers

Free Willy

Grease

Gremlins

I Am Sam

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: The Fifteenth Year

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: The Fourteenth Year

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: The Seventeenth Year

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: The Sixteenth Year

License to Drive

Made of Honor

Mean Girls

Miss Congeniality

Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous

Mona Lisa Smile

Pokémon the Movie: Diancie and the Cocoon of Destruction

Pokémon the Movie: Hoopa and the Clash of Ages

Pokémon: Indigo League: Season 1

Pokémon: XY: Seasons 1-2

Police Academy

Pulp Fiction

Requiem for a Dream

Saw

Saw II

Saw III

Saw IV

Saw V

Saw VI

Saw: The Final Chapter

Someone Like You

The Addams Family

The Boy in the Striped Pajamas

The Day the Earth Stood Still

The Desert Fox: The Story of Rommel

The Inn of the Sixth Happiness

The Man with One Red Shoe

The Manhattan Project

The Mighty Ducks

The Parent Trap

The Secret Garden

The Switch

Three Coins in the Fountain

White Chicks

Young Mr. Lincoln

Leaving 1/2 – 1/31:

Leaving 1/3/18

VHS

Leaving 1/4/18

Lost: Seasons 1-6

Leaving 1/5/18

Fantasia

Fantasia 2000

The Host

Leaving 1/15/18

Sirens: Seasons 1-2

Leaving 1/30/18

Futurama: Seasons 7-10

What to watch after these shows leave Netflix:

If you need to watch any of these movies or TV shows before they head off the platform, you’d better start binging. But if you need some fresh recommendations instead, check out these recently added options; there’s one for every mood.

‘GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY: VOL. 2’:

One of the most highly-anticipated movies of the spring was added by Netflix in December, making it the ideal choice for an action flick. The Guardians franchise has also found a way to seamlessly blend humor with thrill, so you’re also in for some giggles with this one.

In the film, Peter Quill (Chris Pratt) and his gang of Guardians are hired by the Sovereign, an elite alien race, to protect powerful batteries from thieving invaders. After Rocket Raccoon (Bradley Cooper) snags the items they were sent to guard, the Sovereign dispatch their armada to regain their property. As the Guardians try to escape, a mysterious aide appears, claiming to be Peter’s relative.

‘Hitch’:

If a rom com tickles your fancy, Hitch is the perfect film for a cozy night in. It may be an older release (2005), but Netflix just added it to the streaming platform in December. If you’ve never seen the belly-laughing comedy, check it out! And if you’ve watched it before, it never hurts to revisit a classic.

The film follows suave dating coach Alex “Hitch” Hitchens (Will Smith) as he takes on awkward client Albert (Kevin James) who hopes to impress Allegra Cole (Amber Valletta), a woman well out of his league. While Albert makes progress, Hitch’s methods fail him when he tries to charm Sara Melas (Eva Mendez), a tabloid reporter searching for dirt on Allegra’s life. After Sara discovers Hitch’s connection to Albert and, by association, to Allegra, many relationship become endangered.

‘Voyeur’:

This Netflix original film blends drama with truth, creating a chilling documentary that has critics buzzing. It was released in December and is one of the platform’s trending releases.

In the film, The New Yorker reporter Gay Talese investigates Gerald Foos, a Colorado motel owner who meticulously crafted the space to spies on his guests. Using a carefully-constructed platform in the motel’s attic, Foos watched and documents his guests’ most private moments.

The documentary follows Talese through his publication of The Voyeur’s Motel, sharing every struggle and bombshell of knowledge he discovers about the eerie acts of Foos.

‘The Boss Baby’:

On family night, give The Boss Baby a go.

In the film, Tim (Miles Bakshi), a wildly imaginative 7-year-old, shares how welcoming a new baby has impacted his family. The most unusual Boss Baby (Alec Baldwin) arrives at Tim’s home in a taxi, donning a suit and carrying a briefcase. The forseen sibling rivalry must soon be put aside when Tim discovers that Boss Baby is actually a spy on a secret mission, and only he can help stop a dastardly plot that involves a puppy-baby battle.

‘Zodiac’:

Another story of true events unfolds in Zodiac, but unlike Voyeur, it’s a full theatrical depiction. If you’re in for a thrill (and some chills), this is the film for you.

The movie is set in the late 1960s and 1970s as fear looms over the city of San Francisco as “Zodiac” serial killer stalks its residents. Investigators (Mark Ruffalo, Anthony Edwards) and reporters (Jake Gyllenhaal, Robert Downey Jr.) grow an obsession with learning the killer’s identity and bringing him to justice. Meanwhile, Zodiac adds victim after victim to his list and teases the authorities with cryptic messages, cyphers and menacing phone calls.

‘Mudbound’:

Hailed one of the best films of 2017, this is one you need to see before kicking off the New Year.

In it, two young men return home from World War II to work on a farm in rural Mississippi, where they struggle to deal with adjusting to life after combat, as well as the heightened race tensions present.

One of those men, Jamie McAllan (Garrett Hedlund), is charming and handsome, but he is haunted by his memories of combat. The film also highlights his sister-in-law Laura McAllan (Carey Mulligan) as she tries to raise her children on her husband’s Mississippi Delta farm, a place she doesn’t find familiar or comforting.

Meanwhile, Ronsel Jackson (Jason Mitchell), eldest son of the black sharecroppers who live on the McAllan farm, must adjust to civilian life while battles the prejudice in the Jim Crow South.

If you need more fresh ideas, check out everything that is headed to Netflix’s streaming platform in January.