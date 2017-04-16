Navy SEAL Under Fire For Moonlighting As Porn Star With Wife

The wife of a decorated Navy SEAL is under military investigation for moonlighting as a porn star. But what is more interesting is the Navy SEAL in question said he was just helping his wife’s career and shouldn’t be sanctioned for it.

Joseph John Schmidt III, a Navy chief special warfare officer who has spent 23 years in the military, has made more than 30 porn films since 2010 under the name “Jay Voom,” most of them with his wife, porn star Jewels Jade, she told The Huffington Post on Friday.

Naval Special Warfare Command has begun investigating whether Schmidt violated rules that require SEALs to get advance approval for outside work, and whether his superiors knew of his side job.

“Quite honestly, no one should care because it’s a legal job and a lot of people watch porn,” Jade said. “But he’s such a good operator with a clean record. He’s been Sailor of the Year numerous times and is a great public speaker and recruiter.”

Schmidt, 42, has received numerous medals and ribbons for his service. He had planned to retire from the military in eight months, his wife said.

Jade, who has worked in the porn industry on and off since 2001, said her husband’s moonlighting was no secret to his fellow SEALs and commanders. She said she has appeared in more than 240 adult films, and has occasionally mentioned in interviews that she’s a military wife.

“People have known I was married to a Navy SEAL,” Jade said. “He did his job and helped me with mine, so I didn’t have to hire people.

“We never did any ‘SEAL’ scenes and he never wore a uniform. We kept it separate.”

A spokesman told the Union-Tribune that Schmidt failed to fill out mandatory paperwork seeking clearance from his chain of command to work as a porn actor. He was, however, granted permission to sell herbal supplements on the side, the spokesman told the newspaper.

It’s possible that Schmidt could face a military trial under the Uniform Code of Military Justice for lack of compliance.

