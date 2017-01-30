Modern Family Star Sarah Hyland Cancels SAG Awards Appearance Over Health Concerns

The cast of Modern Family has earned themselves an astounding amount of Screen Actors Guild awards, taking home the gold for their performances in the series and secured Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series. If tonight they take home their fifth, they’ll be missing a crucial part of their cast.

Sarah Hyland, who plays Haley Dunphy on the series, took to her Instagram account to alert fans that she is unable to attend. Accompanied by a photo of her from last year’s ceremony with her boyfriend, the 26-year-old star posted the caption:

Although Hyland didn’t share the specifics of her health concern, she recently revealed that she’s spent her entire life battling kidney dysplasia, which was so severe that she underwent a kidney transplant in 2012.

Knowing she already had a dress picked out and canceled her appearance so close to the ceremony, it must ba a pretty drastic health scare and not just a case of the sniffles.

Many people with Hyland’s condition might consider it a type of death sentence, but Hyland revealed in an interview with Seventeen magazine that her condition has only inspired her to strive further. When recalling what her mother told her, the star said, “I was born with so many health issues that doctors told my mother I would never have a normal life. And she said, ‘You’re right, she won’t – but it won’t be because of her health,’ ” Hyland added. “When my mother told me that story, it resonated with me.”

Whatever the issue, we hope she has a safe recovery and can get back to shooting the sitcom’s current season.

