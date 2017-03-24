City of Minneapolis Suing HGTV Star Nicole Curtis

The city of Minneapolis is suing HGTV star Nicole Curtis over a home she purchased for $2 in 2013, the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Curtis stars on the network’s Rehab Addict, in which she renovates older homes, although the home in question has not been renovated.

Videos by PopCulture.com

According to the lawsuit obtained by Consumerist, Curtis “failed to redevelop the property,” failed to “substantially complete minimum improvements,” “failed to pay real estate taxes” and “failed to maintain the required insurance.”

The lawsuit was filed in January, and the city has alleged breach of contract and has asked Curtis to give the home back to the city.

Curtis’ lawyers said in filings that the designer admits she has not renovated the home, but that she “was prevented and/or delayed from completing performance (of the contract’s terms) due to the acts of Plaintiff and the acts of third parties.”

Curtis has responded on social media, writing that she told her team to “ignore the negativity.”

[H/T / Instagram / @detroitdesign]

More News:

This article originally appeared on Womanista.