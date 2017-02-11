Miley Cyrus Reveals Instagram Video Even Snoop Dogg Would Be Proud Of

Miley Cyrus has never tried to hide her tendency to imbibe in all things, and in a recent video she posted on Instagram, Cyrus reminded her fans how she justifies her habits.

The judge on the voice posted a video of herself blowing smoke in front of a sign that reads, “It’s 4:20 Somewhere,” that obnoxiously blinks and flashes. Despite the implication that multiple time zones around the world could allow it to be 4:20 in at least some part of the world at any given moment, that is an incorrect accusation.

Videos by PopCulture.com

It is possible, however, that at least once an hour it truly is 4:20 somewhere, because if it’s 1:20 PM in Los Angeles, it’s 4;20 PM in New York City.

The relevance the number in regards to marijuana dates back to the ’70s when a group of stoners were planning a heist to steal pot from a local grower. The thieves coordinated their efforts by choosing to meet at 4:20 PM, but with early attempts failing, the group regularly began meeting at4:20 PM, which eventually became an excuse to get together and smoke weed.

Drug users and teens around the world have accepted the symbolic time to mean you are a marijuana enthusiast, and if you want to display your pride for the terminology, you can purchase many novelty items emblazoned with it at Hot Topic or Spencer’s Gifts.

