Miley Cyrus Reveals Excruciatingly Painful Ear Piecing Photo

Pop superstar Miley Cyrus revealed a new photo that showed her newest piercing and it looks excruciatingly painful. The “Wrecking Ball” singer took to Instagram on Sunday to share the photo with her 61.1 million followers.

A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on Feb 27, 2017 at 12:42am PST

The image shows Miley’s ear with an industrial bar piercing that has a tiny, sparkly flower in the middle of the decorative jewelry piece. While the earring definitely looks fashionable, it looked seriously painful to have that intricate piercing done.

Videos by PopCulture.com

When Miley Cyrus isn’t sharing photos that show her newest piercings, she has frequently been posting on social media about Donald Trump’s bathroom memo.

On Sunday night, the 24-year-old opted not to attend the 2017 Oscars awards. Instead, Miley spent some time with family and friends while going to SoHo House in Malibu.

The former Hannah Montana actress dressed down and went with a makeup-free look while hanging with her 49-year-old mother Tish and her younger sister Noah.

This past weekend she took to Instagram to share a photo of a bathroom sign that was for both men and women that read, “We don’t care.”

The musician captioned the photo: “@happyhippiefdn and I will use every ounce of LOVE we have as ammunition to fuel our fire and burn down boundaries! #transrights are #humanrights !!!!!”

@happyhippiefdn and I will use every ounce of LOVE we have as ammunition to fuel our fire and burn down boundaries! ❤️💚💛💙💜 #transrights are #humanrights !!!! A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on Feb 24, 2017 at 8:04am PST

Miley echoed her personal opinions about the transgender bathrooms issue via her nonprofit organization, the Happy Hippie Foundation.

The foundation shared a group photo that showed Miley front and center on Instagram this past weekend. The pic was posted with the caption: “#tbt to our #InstaPride family…right now we are sending so much love and support to transgender students across our country. #happyhippies stand with you and we will not stop fighting for equality!!! #protecttranskids.”

#tbt to our #InstaPride family…right now we are sending so much love and support to transgender students across our country. #happyhippies stand with you and we will not stop fighting for equality!!! #protecttranskids 💛💛💛 A post shared by Happy Hippie Foundation (@happyhippiefdn) on Feb 23, 2017 at 8:15am PST

To keep up with Miley Cyrus, follow her on Instagram here.

What do you think about Miley Cyrus’ new piercing?

Up Next:

Miley Cyrus Reveals Classic Throwback Pic With Dad

Miley Cyrus Reveals New Look, Compares It To America’s ‘Growth’

Miley Cyrus Photoshopped Liam Hemsworth In A Dress For Hilarious Social Media Post

Miley Cyrus Reveals Instagram Video Even Snoop Dogg Would Be Proud Of

[H/T Instagram: Miley Cyrus]