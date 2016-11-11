Michael Buble’s Son Has Liver Cancer, Will Undergo 4 Months Of Chemotherapy

Michael Bublé‘s son Noah, 3, reportedly has liver cancer and will undergo four months of chemotherapy, Inside Edition reports.

Doctors have reportedly said there is a 90 percent chance he will beat the cancer.

Bublé shared on Facebook last week the heartbreaking news that his son is battling cancer at such a young age. He also shared that he and his wife will be putting their careers on hold to be there for their son throughout his treatment.

Bublé, 41, and his wife, Luisana Lopilato, 29, also have another son, Elias, who was born in January.

Our thoughts and prayers continue to go out to the Bublé family during this difficult time.

